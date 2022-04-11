From Monday 11 April to 20 June, HTM will be working on tram 16 tracks and stops in the Zeeheldenkwartier and Statenkwartier neighbourhoods. During these works, tram 16 will run a diversion between the Buitenhof and Statenplein.

The following stops will be suspending during this period:

• Gravenstraat

• Noordwal

• Elandstraat

• Waldeck Pyrmontkade

• Groot Hertoginnelaan

• Kunstmuseum/Museon

Also Bus 24 will be diverted and ride through Valeriusstraat instead of Waldeck Pyrmontkade.

For more information click here

Photo credit: HTM