From Monday 11 April to 20 June, HTM will be working on tram 16 tracks and stops in the Zeeheldenkwartier and Statenkwartier neighbourhoods. During these works, tram 16 will run a diversion between the Buitenhof and Statenplein.
The following stops will be suspending during this period:
• Gravenstraat
• Noordwal
• Elandstraat
• Waldeck Pyrmontkade
• Groot Hertoginnelaan
• Kunstmuseum/Museon
Also Bus 24 will be diverted and ride through Valeriusstraat instead of Waldeck Pyrmontkade.
For more information click here
Photo credit: HTM