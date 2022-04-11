From Monday 11 April to 20 June,  HTM will be working on tram 16 tracks  and stops in the Zeeheldenkwartier and Statenkwartier neighbourhoods. During these works, tram 16 will run a diversion between the Buitenhof and Statenplein.

The following stops will be suspending during this period:

•    Gravenstraat
•    Noordwal
•    Elandstraat
•    Waldeck Pyrmontkade
•    Groot Hertoginnelaan
•    Kunstmuseum/Museon

Also Bus 24 will be diverted and  ride through Valeriusstraat instead of Waldeck Pyrmontkade.

For more information click here

Photo credit: HTM