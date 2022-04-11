Local residents living along the main traffic routes Benoordenhoutseweg, Koningin Emmakade, Koningskade, Lozerlaan, Waldeck Pyrmontkade, , Raamweg, and Schenk Viaduct. have sent a letter to the gemeente complaining about of noise pollution caused by vehicles which affects their quality of life.

They propose in addition to lowering the speed to 30 kilometres per hour on all roads, noise-reducing measures should be implemented to remedy this ‘serious noise nuisance’ such as noise meters, noise flash poles, noise zones for certain vehicles, the rerouting of through freight traffic.

Heavy goods traffic, fast accelerating cars, motorbikes and scooters in particular contribute to the problem, say the residents. Measurements has shown that the sound of a single loud vehicle causes more noise pollution than 10,000 local residents. They experience the nuisance both during the day and at night and it increases in the summer months due to beach visitors.