Local residents  living along the main traffic routes Benoordenhoutseweg, Koningin Emmakade, Koningskade, Lozerlaan, Waldeck Pyrmontkade, , Raamweg,  and Schenk Viaduct.  have sent  a letter to the gemeente complaining about  of noise pollution  caused by vehicles which affects their  quality of life.

They propose in  addition to lowering the speed to 30 kilometres per hour on all roads, noise-reducing measures should be implemented to  remedy this ‘serious noise nuisance’ such as noise meters, noise flash poles, noise zones for certain vehicles, the rerouting of through freight traffic.

Heavy goods traffic, fast accelerating cars, motorbikes and scooters in particular contribute to the problem, say the residents. Measurements  has shown  that the sound of a single loud vehicle causes more noise pollution  than 10,000 local residents. They  experience the nuisance  both during the day and at night and it increases in the summer months due to beach  visitors.

 