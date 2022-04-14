The Hague informateurs Gert-Jan Oplaat and Geerten Boogaard have failed in their attempt to find a coalition with Hart for Den Haag/Groep de Mos. That means that party with the most seats in council will not be  in the Municipal Executive.

The D66, the second party in  council, will now  takes over the reigns and  try and form  a coalition to run The Hague, however without  the participation of  Hart for Den Haag/Groep de Mos.

For just under two weeks, former VVD MP, Oplaat and Professor of local authorities, Boogaard have been trying to form a coalition with Groep de Mos/Hart voor Den Haag.  That seemed an almost impossible task from the start, because too many parties said in advance that they did not want to enter into a coalition with Hart voor Den Haag/Groep de Mos.  This made  it practically impossible to form a majority coalition with Richard de Mos’s party.

 

Source: Omroepwest.nl