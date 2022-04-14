The Hague informateurs Gert-Jan Oplaat and Geerten Boogaard have failed in their attempt to find a coalition with Hart for Den Haag/Groep de Mos. That means that party with the most seats in council will not be in the Municipal Executive.

The D66, the second party in council, will now takes over the reigns and try and form a coalition to run The Hague, however without the participation of Hart for Den Haag/Groep de Mos.

For just under two weeks, former VVD MP, Oplaat and Professor of local authorities, Boogaard have been trying to form a coalition with Groep de Mos/Hart voor Den Haag. That seemed an almost impossible task from the start, because too many parties said in advance that they did not want to enter into a coalition with Hart voor Den Haag/Groep de Mos. This made it practically impossible to form a majority coalition with Richard de Mos’s party.

Source: Omroepwest.nl