The Japanese Garden in Clingendael will not open to visitors this spring. A special bird of prey, the sparrowhawk, is currently nesting  in the garden. The bird is very  rare in the Netherlands and is a protected species. Hence,  temporarily no visitors are  allowed in the garden. However, it will open again in the in mid-October.

The sparrowhawk has  built its nest on a fairly low spot. If  visitors were allowed  into the garden, the risk would be too great that the nesting sparrowhawk would be disrupted and the chance of a successful  breeding  would be greatly reduced,

Also bird lovers are being asked to stay away from the Japanese Garden and visitors are asked not to unduly disturb the sparrowhawk.

Source DenHaagfm.nl

Photo credit:  gemeente Den Haag