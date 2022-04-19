The Japanese Garden in Clingendael will not open to visitors this spring. A special bird of prey, the sparrowhawk, is currently nesting in the garden. The bird is very rare in the Netherlands and is a protected species. Hence, temporarily no visitors are allowed in the garden. However, it will open again in the in mid-October.

The sparrowhawk has built its nest on a fairly low spot. If visitors were allowed into the garden, the risk would be too great that the nesting sparrowhawk would be disrupted and the chance of a successful breeding would be greatly reduced,

Also bird lovers are being asked to stay away from the Japanese Garden and visitors are asked not to unduly disturb the sparrowhawk.

Source DenHaagfm.nl

Photo credit: gemeente Den Haag