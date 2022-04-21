Children between 4 and 12 years old can ride on HTM trams and buses for 1 cent during the May school holidays. With the May Holiday Children’s Card, HTM wants to encourage parents and grandparents to opt for public transport during a day out.

The May Holiday Children’s Card is for sale from Saturday 23 April until Sunday 8 May. The tickets are for sale on the HTM Ticket app. Check-in is not necessary, but you must be able to show your ticket during a check. The children’s card is only valid when accompanied by an adult.

