The square meter price of private sector rental homes rose by an average of 6.7 percent in the first quarter of 2022 compared to a year ago, according to figures from housing platform Pararius. New tenants paid 5.4 percent more for a basic rental home, 9.1 percent more for an upholstered rental home and 6.1 percent more for a furnished rental home.

After Amsterdam (€ 24.29), the most expensive rental home properties are located in the medium-sized cities of Amstelveen (€20.45), Haarlem (€19.93) and Leiden (€19.90).

In The Hague, rents rose by 4.6 percent compared to a year ago and are below the Dutch national average of € 17.18.