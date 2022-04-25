On Tuesday 26 April  The Hague  will celebrate  Koningsnacht  (King’s Night) with  the tenth edition of THE LIFE I LIVE! festival. After two years of corona break, artists will  gathering in The Hague city centre  to celebrate and  party.  There will 40 performances on 8 stages, spread around city  centre.

To bring you home safely,  HTM  are running special event buses  which will depart  from the bus platform at  Den Haag Central Station between 01:00 and 05:00.

For more information go to  https://www.htm.nl/en/tlil