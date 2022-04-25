On Tuesday 26 April The Hague will celebrate Koningsnacht (King’s Night) with the tenth edition of THE LIFE I LIVE! festival. After two years of corona break, artists will gathering in The Hague city centre to celebrate and party. There will 40 performances on 8 stages, spread around city centre.

To bring you home safely, HTM are running special event buses which will depart from the bus platform at Den Haag Central Station between 01:00 and 05:00.

For more information go to https://www.htm.nl/en/tlil