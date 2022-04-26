Beachgoers have been warned to be on their guard for brown-tail caterpillars, who are called bastaardsatijnrupsen in Dutch. The brown-tail caterpillars have left their winter quarters and are walking through the dunes towards the beach. Contact with the stinging hairs of this caterpillar can cause discomfort. The Delfland Water Board has placed warning signs along the coast on Monday as a precaution.

The brown-tail caterpillar is the larva of a moth. They mainly nest in sea buckthorn bushes along the coast. When it gets warmer they go to the beach. During this journey their long hairs are spread over the beach by the wind. Contact with these hairs can cause irritation to the skin, such as severe itching and rash. It can also cause irritation to the eyes and respiratory tract.

Foto: Niels Berg

