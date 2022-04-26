Beachgoers have  been warned to be on their guard for brown-tail caterpillars,  who are called  bastaardsatijnrupsen in Dutch.    The brown-tail caterpillars  have left their winter quarters  and are walking through the dunes towards the beach. Contact with the stinging hairs of this caterpillar   can cause discomfort. The Delfland Water Board has placed warning signs along the coast on Monday as a precaution.

The brown-tail  caterpillar  is the larva of a moth. They mainly nest in sea buckthorn bushes along the coast. When it gets warmer they go to the beach.  During  this  journey their  long  hairs are spread over the beach by the wind. Contact with these hairs can cause irritation to the skin, such as severe itching and rash. It can also cause irritation to the eyes and respiratory tract.

 

Foto: Niels Berg
