The Public Service counters in City Hall Spui will offer additional opening hours on Saturday mornings in April, May and June. This will give residents more opportunities to make an appointment to apply for documents.
The counters in City Hall Spui will have additional opening hours from 9.00 to 12.00 hrs. on:
- 30 April
- 7 May
- 14 May
- 21 May
- 28 May
- 4 June
- 11 June
- 18 June
- 2 June
Look for more information on the page Make an appointment at the municipality.
If have you applied for a Dutch passport, identity card or driving licence? Then you need to pick the document up at the same place you applied for it. You can do this on a weekday (not on one of the Saturdays listed above). You do not need to make an appointment to collect a document.