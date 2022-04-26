The counters in City Hall Spui will have additional opening hours from 9.00 to 12.00 hrs. on:

30 April

7 May

14 May

21 May

28 May

4 June

11 June

18 June

2 June

Look for more information on the page Make an appointment at the municipality.

If have you applied for a Dutch passport, identity card or driving licence? Then you need to pick the document up at the same place you applied for it. You can do this on a weekday (not on one of the Saturdays listed above). You do not need to make an appointment to collect a document.