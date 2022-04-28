Between 2 to 18 May 2022, the gemeente is renovating the cycle paths along the President Kennedylaan and the Johan de Wittlaan. The old asphalt will be removed and replaced with new red asphalt in both directions. Also the pavement will get new paving stones.
Removal of old asphalt could lead to excessive noise hence this work will only take place between 7.00 and 16.00.
Cyclists will be diverted during the project. However, vehicular traffic will not be diverted but will be restricted to one lane.
Cycle diversions: 2 – 5 May
- From the President Kennedylaan towards Scheveningen cycle via the Aert van der Goesstraat and Cornelis de Wittlaan
- From the President Kennedylaan towards the Centrum city district cycle via the Valeriusstraat and Stadhoudersplantsoen
Cycle diversions: 6 – 12 May
- From the Scheveningseweg towards Segbroek cycle via the Eisenhowerlaan, Stadhouderslaan, Cornelis de Wittlaan and Aert van der Goesstraat
- From the Adriaan Goekooplaan and Willem Lodewijklaan towards Segbroek cycle via the Johan de Wittlaan and Eisenhowerlaan
- From the Johan de Wittlaan towards Segbroek cycle via the Stadhoudersplantsoen and Valeriusstraat
Cycle diversions: 13 to 18 May
From the President Kennedylaan towards Scheveningen cycle via the Aert van der Goesstraat, Cornelis de Wittlaan, Stadhouderslaan and Eisenhowerlaan
From the President Kennedylaan towards the Centrum city district or Benoordenhout cycle via the Stadhoudersplantsoen
From the Adriaan Goekooplaan towards Scheveningen or Segbroek cycle via the Scheveningseweg
For more information click here
Source: www.denhaag.nl/en