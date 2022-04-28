Cyclists will be diverted during the project. However, vehicular traffic will not be diverted but will be restricted to one lane.

Cycle diversions: 2 – 5 May

From the President Kennedylaan towards Scheveningen cycle via the Aert van der Goesstraat and Cornelis de Wittlaan

From the President Kennedylaan towards the Centrum city district cycle via the Valeriusstraat and Stadhoudersplantsoen

Cycle diversions: 6 – 12 May

From the Scheveningseweg towards Segbroek cycle via the Eisenhowerlaan, Stadhouderslaan, Cornelis de Wittlaan and Aert van der Goesstraat

From the Adriaan Goekooplaan and Willem Lodewijklaan towards Segbroek cycle via the Johan de Wittlaan and Eisenhowerlaan

From the Johan de Wittlaan towards Segbroek cycle via the Stadhoudersplantsoen and Valeriusstraat

Cycle diversions: 13 to 18 May

From the President Kennedylaan towards Scheveningen cycle via the Aert van der Goesstraat, Cornelis de Wittlaan, Stadhouderslaan and Eisenhowerlaan

From the President Kennedylaan towards the Centrum city district or Benoordenhout cycle via the Stadhoudersplantsoen

From the Adriaan Goekooplaan towards Scheveningen or Segbroek cycle via the Scheveningseweg