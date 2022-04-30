On 1 May, the outdoor swimming season starts throughout the Netherlands. Today, the season kicked off in Scheveningen. Mayor Jan van Zanen, together with lifeguards from the Haaglanden Safety Region (VRH) and The Hague Voluntary Rescue Brigade (HVRB), raised the yellow-red flag for the first time this season.

Over 20 flagpoles have been erected along the 11 kilometre stretch of coastline in The Hague to warn beachgoers and water sports enthusiasts with yellow or red flags of unsafe seas. The flagpoles are part of a broad joint approach of the gemeente, VRH and HVRB. A joint communication campaign is also intended to make visitors and residents of The Hague (even more) aware of the dangers of the sea, in participation which other partners such as the water sports associations along the Hague coast and the National Swimming Safety Council.

Mayor Jan van Zanen: “The sea is what makes our city such a great place to live and visit. However, many people are still surprised by the power, cold and currents of the sea. Last year, our lifeguards provided assistance at sea more than 100 times and administered first aid on the beach 290 times. They also rescued 114 lost children. So they do incredibly important work. Beach safety starts with people’s awareness and skills. We increase that awareness by hoisting these warning flags, if necessary.”

The 2022 beach season runs (formally) through to 30 September. Lifeguards will then supervise The Hague beaches from two main stations (Scheveningen and Kijkduin). This year, the VRH and the HVRB have about 160 lifeguards available.

foto: Jurriaan Brobbel