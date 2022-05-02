More evidence this week that the Netherlands is recovering from the coronavirus pandemic as people try to offload the jigsaw puzzles and DVDs they bought during lockdown on the King’s Day street markets. The government has a clear-out of its munitions depots to support Ukraine’s war effort, as Ukrainian refugees boost net migration in the first quarter of 2022. King Willem-Alexander finally makes it to Maastricht, while Amsterdam keeps up its Koningsdag tradition of imposing an alcohol limit that everyone ignores. And health minister Ernst Kuipers is urged to step up the long-term coronavirus plan to avoid a surge in infections, lockdowns and overcrowded attics next winter.