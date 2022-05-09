The women take over this week as we remember the dead of World War II and celebrate freedom, while three peregrine falcon chicks escape their eggs on a ledge high above the Rijksmuseum. We ask can Hugo de Jonge solve the housing crisis, as he did coronavirus, or would he perhaps be better off trying to sort out the mess at Schiphol airport? The Netherlands has tumbled in the annual press freedom index but is there a link to the way government press officers avoid answering questions? And as cafe life gets back to normal in the Netherlands, we wonder why everyone seems to be drinking more beer at home.