This weekend from Friday 20:00 to Monday 00:05 the entrance 3 (Bezuidenhout) of the Utrechtsebaan will be closed due to construction work. This is part of the major overhaul in which the old road surface is repaired and the asphalt replaced.

The gemeente is also warning residents to expect a relatively large amount of noise nuisance due to the removal of the motorway’s concrete base.

The Bezuidenhout entrance 3 of the Utrechtsebaan will also be closed on the weekend 21 and 22 May.