The Bronovo hospital in Benoordenhout will remain open until 2030, it was originally scheduled to close in 2024. This is stated in the latest plans of the Haaglanden Medisch Centrum (HMC), which includes the hospital.

Until 2030, it will remain a hospital for, among other things, plannable and outpatient care. It is not yet entirely clear what will happen to Bronovo after 2030. Plans for this will be discussed with residents of the surrounding neighbourhoods and other care institutions.

However, it is already clear that after 2030, all treatments that require an operating room or for which patients have to stay overnight in hospital will move to HMC Antoniushove or HMC Westeinde.