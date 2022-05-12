The second attempt to form a majority coalition to govern The Hague has also failed. The parties still lack the political will to compromise and join forces.

This is the conclusion of the informateurs Joost Sneller and Annelien Bredenoord in the final report that they sent to the city council on Wednesday 11 May.

The informateurs have held 24 talks in recent weeks in which a large number of variants for a majority coalition have been explored. Eight variants were explored in more detail. However, sooner or later during the exploration process process all possible coalitions encountered a stumbling block of one or more possible participants.