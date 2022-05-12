The second attempt  to form a  majority coalition to  govern  The Hague  has also failed. The parties still lack the political will  to compromise  and join forces.

This is the conclusion of the informateurs  Joost Sneller and Annelien Bredenoord in the final report that they sent to the city council on Wednesday 11 May.

The  informateurs  have held 24 talks in recent weeks in which a large number of variants for a majority coalition have been explored. Eight variants were  explored in more detail.  However, sooner or later during  the  exploration process process all possible coalitions encountered a stumbling block  of one or more possible participants.

 

 