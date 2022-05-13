The shared scooter providers and the gemeente  have agreed on  some rules  to prevent unruly parking  problems  occurring  this summer in  Scheveningen.

Anyone who rides  to Scheveningen with a shared scooter or bicycle may only park it in one of designated  parking spaces. You will not be able  deregister the scooter outside those designated boxes.

In addition, the providers have  agreed to provide  joint parking coaches, to  help users  park properly and direct them available  free   spaces.

In the evening and at night the vehicles will be  removed, so that there is enough space again during the day.

 

 

 