The shared scooter providers and the gemeente have agreed on some rules to prevent unruly parking problems occurring this summer in Scheveningen.

Anyone who rides to Scheveningen with a shared scooter or bicycle may only park it in one of designated parking spaces. You will not be able deregister the scooter outside those designated boxes.

In addition, the providers have agreed to provide joint parking coaches, to help users park properly and direct them available free spaces.

In the evening and at night the vehicles will be removed, so that there is enough space again during the day.