This year, Keukenhof welcomed more than 1.1 million visitors from over 100 countries. Hence the park had a much better season than expected after a two-year absence.

The warm month of March meant that the park was already very colourful when it opened. The low night time temperatures ensured that colours stayed fresh right the way to the end.

Tourism is recovering more rapidly than expected. Most visitors originated from the Netherlands itself (25%). The total number of Dutch visitors was even higher than in 2019. In the Top 10 of countries of origin, the Netherlands is followed by Germany, America, France and Great Britain. The number of visitors from China and India has dropped considerably due to travel restrictions.

In 2023, Keukenhof will be open from 23 March – 14 May.