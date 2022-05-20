It turns out Mark Rutte doesn’t have the most unreliable memory in the Netherlands: that accolade goes to his trusty old Nokia 301. We digest the fall-out from Nokiagate and ask what happened to Rutte’s promises of a more open style of government. Collective paralysis also seems to have afflicted the coronavirus response, with health experts warning of an autumn lockdown as minister Ernst Kuipers tells businesses to make their own pandemic control plans. The CBS warns of economic stagnation as the war in Ukraine and a chronic shortage of staff take their toll. And a homing pigeon proves that not all memories are prone to real-time archiving as it completes a 15-year round trip.