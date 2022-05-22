The roadworks on the Utrechtsebaan (A12) in The Hague will be completed a month later than planned. According to the original planning, the ‘out-of-town’ section of A12 was due to reopen at the end of May, but has been delayed until the end of June.

Work on the important Hague access road started in January. Almost all parts of the 45-year-old road were in need of a major overhaul. The subsurface, the concrete and the asphalt all had to be replaced. The walls and electrical installations along the road were also inspected and replaced where necessary.

photo: Jurriaan Brobbel