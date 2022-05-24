The Hague will most likely to maintain its current council executive. D66, VVD, GroenLinks, CDA and PvdA are to hold coalition talks. That is the advice of former minister Piet Hein Donner sent to the city council on Monday 23 May 2022. He had been asked by the council to help resolve the impasse with regards to new council executive.

He has advised the factions of the current coalition to start negotiations on a new cooperation, policy program and financial framework. Donner wrote this in the advice

Donner believes that a coalition of D66, VVD, GL, PvdA and CDA is ‘the most feasible coalition to achieve a stable city government’. As far as he is concerned, this coalition also offers the prospect of ‘an agreement that is necessary for the city’.

Donner was also asked by the parties to supervise the further discussions and thus to act as an informant. He has promised to do that.