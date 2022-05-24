From 10 October 2020 at the latest, The Hague gemeente will stop purchasing gas from the Russian company Gazprom according to alderman Saskia Bruines, alderman Economic affairs.

The Hague decided at the end of March to start looking for a new gas supplier from 2023, but that must now be done more quickly because the European Union has introduced a new package of restrictive measures against Russia, which means that the purchase of Russian gas is no longer allowed.

Alderman Bruines has warned city council that any new concluded agreement will entail considerably higher costs. “Based on current market prices, the supply costs for natural gas will be significantly higher.” Also it is not be possible to purchase green gas because this is not yet sufficiently available.