On Sunday, ADO Den Haag hopes of a swift return to the Eredivisie were shattered. In the final play-off game at home against Excelsior, Rotterdam in front of a capacity crowd of 15,000, ADO let slip a 70 minutes 3-0 advantage with the visitor’s equalising in injury time.

ADO then took the lead in extra time only to be pegged back again before finally losing on penalties 7-8.