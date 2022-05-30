Yesterday, Frenchman Victor Perez  won the fourth playoff hole to win the Dutch Open 2022  at Bernardus Golf.   In  the playoff  he  beat  Kiwi Ryan Fox.

The Kiwi had a three stroke advantage over  Perez going down the par 5  18th, however  he made  a  double bogey  and  Perez tried the score with a birdie on the 17th as both men finished on 13 under.

The first three playoff holes  were played  on the  18th and were drawn with Perez  making  two long putts.  Perez’s form with the putter continued as he made a  long birdie putt  on the  par 3 17th  hole to win the tournament.

For Perez, it  is his second win on the DP World Tour. In 2019 he won the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland.

 

Photo: www.dutchopen2022.nl

 