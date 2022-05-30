Yesterday, Frenchman Victor Perez won the fourth playoff hole to win the Dutch Open 2022 at Bernardus Golf. In the playoff he beat Kiwi Ryan Fox.

The Kiwi had a three stroke advantage over Perez going down the par 5 18th, however he made a double bogey and Perez tried the score with a birdie on the 17th as both men finished on 13 under.

The first three playoff holes were played on the 18th and were drawn with Perez making two long putts. Perez’s form with the putter continued as he made a long birdie putt on the par 3 17th hole to win the tournament.

For Perez, it is his second win on the DP World Tour. In 2019 he won the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland.

Photo: www.dutchopen2022.nl