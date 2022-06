The Hague gemeente has adjusted some of the paid parking times in Scheveningen for the summer months to improve accessibility. From 1 June to 1 October 2022 in many areas paid street parking will begin at 10:00 instead of 13:00.

Also during the summer there will be extra enforcement throughout Scheveningen, including the use of wheel clamps, with regards to badly parked vehicles as well as non or insufficient payment of parking fees.