Yesterday, ADO Den Haag has appointed Dirk Kuijt as the new head coach of ADO Den Haag. The 41-year-old coach from Katwijk has signed a contract for one season.

As a footballer, Kuijt played for Quick Boys, FC Utrecht, Feyenoord, Liverpool, Fenerbahce and the Dutch National team. He played an impressive 104 international matches ​.

After his playing career, which he concluded with ​winning the Eredivisie in 2017 with Feyenoord, Kuijt started as an assistant coach at his local club Quick Boys. In addition, the ex-international was responsible until 2021 for coaching the Feyenoord Under 19 team.

Dirk Kuijt says ”ADO Den Haag is a fantastic club and I am very pleased to be here today and start this new challenge as head coach. I am grateful for the warm welcome and the confidence that the club has expressed to me. The objective and ambition of the club appeals to me enormously and we will therefore, together with all the people at the club, ensure that we realize that ambition.”

Dirk Kuijt also announced that John Metgod, the former AZ, Real Madrid, Nottingham Forest, Tottenham Hotspurs and Feyenoord player, will be his assistant.

Source: adodenhaag.n