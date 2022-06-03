In a week dominated by queues and logjams, Schiphol airport struck a deal with ground staff to try to avoid a summer of misery for air passengers. Dutch motorists began queueing for petrol in Germany as Russia put the squeeze on fuel prices. A housing bottleneck left people sleeping on chairs at Ter Apel refugee centre, while Westland’s greenhouse industry wastes no time in exploiting Ukrainian workers. The waiting list for compensation for earthquake damage in Groningen could grow longer too if the government bows to pressure to raise production again. And economists warn the labour shortage is a long-term problem with no easy fix, even if the Dutch agree to work longer than 32 hours a week.