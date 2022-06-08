The Hague gemeente  and Duurzaam Den Haag  are giving away 1,000  trees to residents,  companies, organizations and schools that want to make their grounds greener.  You can register for a tree until July 31.

The goal of   giving away the trees to make The Hague greener and more beautiful. But above all, more resistant to the  climate change. It is often very hot and we are experiencing  more heavy rain showers. Trees provide cooling during heat in the summer and improve  water drainage after  heavy rain showers.

You can request a tree  via the link   unfortunately the website is only in Dutch.