The Hague gemeente and Duurzaam Den Haag are giving away 1,000 trees to residents, companies, organizations and schools that want to make their grounds greener. You can register for a tree until July 31.

The goal of giving away the trees to make The Hague greener and more beautiful. But above all, more resistant to the climate change. It is often very hot and we are experiencing more heavy rain showers. Trees provide cooling during heat in the summer and improve water drainage after heavy rain showers.

You can request a tree via the link unfortunately the website is only in Dutch.