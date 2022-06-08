This summer, together with the police, The Hague gemeente is testing a digital crowd management at Scheveningen. They will use the ‘Crowd Safety Manager’ system to investigate how digital technology and data can help to manage the crowds in the seaside resort.

Alderman Saskia Bruines: “The Crowd Safety Manager is a good example of how we, as a municipality, use data for the safety and quality of life in our city. With this test, we test, in collaboration with the police, residents and entrepreneurs, whether this tool helps to reduce nuisance during the summer. So that everyone can enjoy a nice day at the beach.

Digital 3D Map

The Crowd Safety Manager system is a digital map on which the crowds are visible. The system also analyses and predicts where crowds can arise. The aim is to enable the gemeente, emergency services, event organizations and police to better anticipate crowd forming. The dashboard does this by combining a number of anonymous data sources.

For example, the system counts the number of people on the boulevard and looks at information from public transport, parking data, weather forecasts and traffic controllers. Because all parties look at the same busy picture, agreements can easily be made about adjustments during busy times.. This helps the police and the municipality to anticipate nuisance more quickly.

“With this dashboard, we can better anticipate crowds and, together with the municipality, entrepreneurs and residents, ensure that safety, quality of life and tourism go hand in hand. It is really a tool for jointly investigating how we can best keep the city safe,” says Martine Dijkstra, innovation portfolio holder at the The Hague Police.