The Netherlands needs to ramp up its efforts to cut nitrogen production, including measures to reduce the agriculture sector, nature minister Christianne van der Wal warned this week. Also in line for a shake-up is the police force, where racist officers will face stronger sanctions and senior officers take on the macho culture. Rotterdam city council expands the boundaries of ‘big tent’ politics as polar opposites Leefbaar and Denk go into coalition together. And as a New Year fireworks ban fizzles out in the Tweede Kamer, Feyenoord fans are hit with another fine and a stadium ban for mixing football and firecrackers.