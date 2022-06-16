The planned farmers’ demonstration for next week Wednesday has been cancelled. The protest organizer Agractie announced last night that the demonstration of June 22 will not take place.

The farmers had previously publicised that they planned to come to The Hague to protest against the announced nitrogen measures. The Hague gemeente was concerned about the traffic disruption that the protest could cause in the city centre and with the access roads into the city.

Agractie announced on Wednesday that during discussions with its members it appeared that the farmers are more in favour of ‘a positively toned protest in the Veluwe instead of creating negative publicity by coming to The Hague.