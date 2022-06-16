The  planned farmers’ demonstration for next week  Wednesday has been cancelled. The protest organizer Agractie announced last night  that the demonstration  of June 22 will not take place.

The farmers  had previously publicised  that they planned to  come to The Hague to protest against the announced nitrogen measures. The Hague  gemeente was concerned about the traffic  disruption that the protest  could cause in the city centre and  with the access roads into the city.

Agractie  announced on Wednesday that during discussions with its members  it appeared that the  farmers are more in favour of ‘a positively toned  protest  in the Veluwe  instead of creating negative publicity by coming to The Hague.