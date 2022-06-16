The ‘State of the Hague Economy’ examined the trends and developments. Researcher of the Hague University of Applied Sciences Ayse Terzi sees a number of points for attention. “The extreme staff shortages in the region are alarming.” Economics Alderman Saskia Bruines commented on the study: “The economy in The Hague is rebounding, but I am concerned about the still existing major mismatch in the labour market and the limited space for companies. The labour participation and labour productivity are relatively low, while on the other hand there is a huge shortage of personnel in various sectors. This emphasizes the urgency of broadening the economy in The Hague.”

Catching up in employment

Although The Hague’s economy will lag behind that of the other three largest cities over a longer period of time, The Hague is catching up in the field of employment. Unemployment figures are now showing a declining trend, the survey shows. The unemployment rate was 4.2% in the second quarter of 2021. As a result, unemployment in The Hague was lower than in Amsterdam (4.9%) and Rotterdam (4.7%).

Growth in employment due to starting freelancers

The vast majority of the growth in employment in the city is created by SMEs, of which a large proportion are starting freelancers. The Hague has a relatively large number of self-employed workers. Of these, the group with a long-term low household income is also relatively large. Dr. Ayse Terzi: “There is a lot of dynamism surrounding these new companies: half of the sole proprietorships stop after five years. That is worrying if you look at the long term.”

Tight labour market

Entrepreneurs in The Hague are troubled by the tight labour market. They are increasingly unable to find suitable personnel. There is a particular need there for practically trained personnel. Staff shortages are extreme in the healthcare and technology sectors. Terzi: “Sufficient staffing is crucial for more activity and the growth of the regional economy.” Alderman Bruines adds: “The commitment to new energy can lead to more jobs. For example, ImpactCity and Scheveningen Haven offer many opportunities for companies working in wind, geothermal and maritime energy. Industry, construction, trade and logistics emerge as sectors with opportunities for growth.”

Photo credit: Fleur Beemster