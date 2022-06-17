It was the week the Dutch government discovered the truth of what a famous Scotsman once said about the best laid schemes of mice and men. Schiphol airport announced thousands of flights will be cancelled this summer because it can’t recruit enough staff. Agriculture minister Christianne van der Wal was doorstepped by angry farmers and censured by her party after admitting the current plans to curb nitrogen pollution weren’t adequate. And health minister Ernst Kuipers came under fire for not doing enough to prepare for the next wave of coronavirus infections. The AIVD unmasked a Russian spy who used a fake Brazilian identity to infiltrate the ICC, while an unsung Dutch tennis player dispatched another Russian in Rosmalen to earn a ticket to Wimbledon.