According to Omroepwest, The Hague gemeente is interested in bidding to house the new European institute that will combat money laundering and the financing of terrorist organizations, the Anti Money Laundering Authority (AMLA).

The European Union is now in the process of setting up the new agency. Although negotiations are still ongoing, it is expected to start with a few dozen people in 2023 and that when fully operational in 2026, it will have between two and six hundred employees.

It is expected that, in addition to the Netherlands, Germany and France will also register as candidate host countries. Austria and Italy could also come into the picture. The decision on where the headquarters will be located will most likely be made in late 2022 or early 2023.