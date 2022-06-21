This coming  Saturday,  25 June 2022  is Dutch Veterans Day. A large part of The Hague city centre  will  be closed to traffic due to the veterans  parade.  Some parking garages  will also be closed.

Veterans Day is a national event and  on this day, the Netherlands  thanks their  veterans for their efforts, now and in the past.

The  parade route  is from Malieveld over Koningskade, via Korte and Lange Voorhout to Kneuterdijk. Continues via the Buitenhof, the Hofweg, the Spui, the Kalvermarkt, the Fluwelen Burgwal, the Herengracht, the Prinsessegracht via the Bosbrug back to the  Malieveld.

The streets along the parade will be closed to all traffic on 25 June from 9:00. to 16:00.  This also applies to many of the surrounding  streets.

For more detailed information about road closures click here

Public transport
On June 25, there will be no public transport in the centre until 18:00. Trams 1, 9, 15, 16 and 17 and buses 20, 22, 24 and 28 will be diverted. More information can be found at www.htm.net

More information about the  Dutch Veterans Day can be found at www.veteranendag.nl.