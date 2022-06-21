This coming Saturday, 25 June 2022 is Dutch Veterans Day. A large part of The Hague city centre will be closed to traffic due to the veterans parade. Some parking garages will also be closed.

Veterans Day is a national event and on this day, the Netherlands thanks their veterans for their efforts, now and in the past.

The parade route is from Malieveld over Koningskade, via Korte and Lange Voorhout to Kneuterdijk. Continues via the Buitenhof, the Hofweg, the Spui, the Kalvermarkt, the Fluwelen Burgwal, the Herengracht, the Prinsessegracht via the Bosbrug back to the Malieveld.

The streets along the parade will be closed to all traffic on 25 June from 9:00. to 16:00. This also applies to many of the surrounding streets.

For more detailed information about road closures click here

Public transport

On June 25, there will be no public transport in the centre until 18:00. Trams 1, 9, 15, 16 and 17 and buses 20, 22, 24 and 28 will be diverted. More information can be found at www.htm.net

More information about the Dutch Veterans Day can be found at www.veteranendag.nl.