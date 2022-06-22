The Hague’s Amare is the first major cultural building in the Netherlands to receive the International Accessibility Symbol Seal (ITS). This is awarded by PBTconsult on behalf of the Dutch umbrella organization Elkein, for people with a disability or chronic illness.

In order to qualify for the quality certificate , strict requirements must be met. For example, the building must be easily accessible for people in wheelchairs, but also for people with a visual impairment. The quality certificate was awarded to Amare last Friday.

Alderman for urban development Anne Mulder: “We are very happy that Amare has been awarded the ITS quality certificate. It was already decided at the start of construction that the new cultural building should be suitable for the entire city and therefore also suitable for everyone. that we have succeeded in this. I think it is important that all residents of The Hague can enjoy the beautiful cultural offer of Amare”