The Hague has a lot to thank its covid health workers for their tireless commitment to the public’s health during the last three gruelling years. On Wednesday 20 June, a group of Expats initiated and organised for local health employees a free concert at the Amare.

The idea for the concert came from Marjorie Barnes, an American jazz singer, resident of The Hague. Exactly last year this month, en-route to a gig, she shared her desire to organize a gratitude concert for the hospital workers, with fellow American Sonia Sin. Marjorie articulated her plan in exacting details: from the location to the line-up. She wanted to assemble the The Hague’s best talent: a BIG band, jazz, opera, cabaret, rock stars, and iconic legends.

Keyboardist Bob Wijnen and singer Jurjen Donkers joined the production team. Sonia ensured that Marjorie’s wish for all covid personnel to receive a ‘goodie bags’ would be fulfilled. This would also allow companies to gift special products or services to show their appreciation and gratitude. This brainchild was named “Samen voor de Zorg”, United for Healthcare.

The phones rang hot from July ’21 to this June ’22. One call after another, they all said yes: the talent, stores such as Bath & Body works and Bennie’s 50’s, Leven and Blad (ZH Landschap) magazines, the graphic design firm Studio Tint, Deventer printers, Pathé Thuis, Dorothée Kurver text writer, photographers, VOCO hotel, Q-park for free parking, technicians, Go-Tan food, Purelei jewelry, local beer brewer Kompaan, wine importers Cordier, van Schaijk stroopwafels and The Hague Royal basketball team. Even the Amaré and the Mayor van Zanen said YES!!!

The phenomenal line-up included an 18 piece big band directed by Rob Horsting, the Dutch Diana Ross, Dutch icon Ruth Jacott, musical stars Nurlaila Karem and Stanley Burleson, opera singers Miranda van Kralingen and Vitali Rozynko, jazz talent RED, Shauntell & Eugene Baumgard, Shirma Rouse, Egle Petrosiute Ensemble, Paul van Vliet Academie, The Hague rock band Di-rect, and for the grand finale, Lee Towers.