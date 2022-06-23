The England cricket  team was in The Netherland  for a series of 3 one day internationals (ODI).   The matches were played at the  quaint  VRA cricket club in Amstelveen on the outskirts  of Amsterdam.   Not only were the English crickets present  but also  the barmy army, who with their present created  a unique atmosphere as well as keeping the alcohol vendors busy.

The professional  England side  easily won  the 3 match series  3-0.  They stamped their authority on the Dutch  in the game 1 by  breaking the world record for most runs  in  ODI match  by scoring 498 runs in 50 overs.  The main mischief maker was the  world’s  current best one day batter Jos Buttler, who  made 162 runs from 70 balls with 14 sixes and 7 fours.   In reply  the Netherlands made  266,  and lost the game  by  232 runs.

In the other two games, the Dutch batted first  and scored  235 and 244 runs  but these scores were not big  enough  to trouble the strong English batting line up  who surpassed these scores with 13 and 19   overs  to spare.

Photo credit:  Kncb.nl

 

 