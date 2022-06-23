The England cricket team was in The Netherland for a series of 3 one day internationals (ODI). The matches were played at the quaint VRA cricket club in Amstelveen on the outskirts of Amsterdam. Not only were the English crickets present but also the barmy army, who with their present created a unique atmosphere as well as keeping the alcohol vendors busy.

The professional England side easily won the 3 match series 3-0. They stamped their authority on the Dutch in the game 1 by breaking the world record for most runs in ODI match by scoring 498 runs in 50 overs. The main mischief maker was the world’s current best one day batter Jos Buttler, who made 162 runs from 70 balls with 14 sixes and 7 fours. In reply the Netherlands made 266, and lost the game by 232 runs.

In the other two games, the Dutch batted first and scored 235 and 244 runs but these scores were not big enough to trouble the strong English batting line up who surpassed these scores with 13 and 19 overs to spare.

Photo credit: Kncb.nl