The Utrechtsebaan (A12) will reopen to all traffic in the night from Friday to Saturday. This means that traffic leaving The Hague will be able to use the road again.

In January, The Utrechtsebaan was closed for the first since it was opened in 1976 for renovations. During the closure the concrete base and walls of the tunnel have been renovated. The central reservation, traffic technical installation and the asphalt have also been renewed.