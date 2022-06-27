After a two-year ceasefire during the pandemic, farmers warn their tractors are not for turning as a new wave of protests begins against the government’s plans to cut nitrogen emissions. Coronavirus infections are rising but health minister Ernst Kuipers sees no cause for alarm, as long as everyone follows his lead and washes their hands. Mark Rutte makes a U-turn on Ukraine, Rob Jetten does an about-face on coal-fired power stations and beleaguered Lelystad Airport is given another stay of execution. And archaeologists in Gelderland make a unique discovery: a building project that wasn’t cancelled for want of an environmental permit.