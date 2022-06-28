Farmers will be demonstrating  in The Hague city centre  from 12:00 this afternoon,  they  are angry about the government’s nitrogen plans.

The gemeente  is concerned  that dangerous situations could  arise due to the ‘reckless driving of tractors’  and  have  placed addition police offices on the Bezuidenhoutseweg.

In the city centre it is expected that many roads will  be blocked.  Also, and the square in front of the Parliament building will not  be  accessible to  tractors.

