Farmers will be demonstrating in The Hague city centre from 12:00 this afternoon, they are angry about the government’s nitrogen plans.

The gemeente is concerned that dangerous situations could arise due to the ‘reckless driving of tractors’ and have placed addition police offices on the Bezuidenhoutseweg.

In the city centre it is expected that many roads will be blocked. Also, and the square in front of the Parliament building will not be accessible to tractors.

