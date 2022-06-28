The Dutch-Belgian railway company European Sleeper wants to run a night train from Amsterdam to Barcelona several times a week from the end of next year.

According to an application to the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM), from 10 December 2023, the night train will run from Amsterdam to Barcelona three times a week.

The train is expected to depart from Amsterdam just before 18:00 with stops in The Hague, Rotterdam and Roosendaal and arrive in Barcelona at 11:20 the following day.

The return journey starts at 18:40 and arrives around 11:30 the following morning in The Hague.