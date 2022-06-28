The Dutch-Belgian railway company European Sleeper wants to run a night train from Amsterdam to Barcelona several times a week from the end of next year.

According to an application to the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM), from 10 December 2023,  the night train will run from Amsterdam to Barcelona three times a week.

The train is expected to depart from Amsterdam just before 18:00 with stops in The Hague, Rotterdam  and Roosendaal  and  arrive in  Barcelona  at  11:20 the following day.

The return journey starts at 18:40  and arrives around  11:30 the following morning  in  The Hague.