On Thursday, The Hague city council approved the construction of the Grace complex, which consists of two towers on  the Rijswijkseweg (near Holland Spoor station), which will  accommodate  more than 1,411 rental  apartments.

The Grace consists of two towers with a height of  150 meters and  180 meters  which will make them the tallest building in the city. Currently,  the Ministry of Foreign Affairs  building on the  Turfmarkt  is tallest skyscraper at just 146 meters.

Besides  rental apartments, the Grace will provide space  especially on the lower floors, for facilities such as restaurants, shops and office space.

The Grace complex plans to  includes facilities  such as a fitness room and a cinema which will accessible to the public.

The construction of the complex will cost about 250 million euros. Construction is expected to start this year and Grace should then be ready in 2025.

 

Photo credit: Municipality of The Hague/Mecanoo