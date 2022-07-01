On Thursday, The Hague city council approved the construction of the Grace complex, which consists of two towers on the Rijswijkseweg (near Holland Spoor station), which will accommodate more than 1,411 rental apartments.

The Grace consists of two towers with a height of 150 meters and 180 meters which will make them the tallest building in the city. Currently, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs building on the Turfmarkt is tallest skyscraper at just 146 meters.

Besides rental apartments, the Grace will provide space especially on the lower floors, for facilities such as restaurants, shops and office space.

The Grace complex plans to includes facilities such as a fitness room and a cinema which will accessible to the public.

The construction of the complex will cost about 250 million euros. Construction is expected to start this year and Grace should then be ready in 2025.

Photo credit: Municipality of The Hague/Mecanoo