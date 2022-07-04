From 1 July 2022 smoke detectors will be mandatory in all Dutch homes. Smoke inhalation is the leading cause of death in house fires. Smoke is toxic and is not always noticeable to people in time, especially while sleeping. A smoke detector alerts people in time so that they can flee their home if necessary.

To draw attention to new law regarding smoke detectors, The Hague’s mayor, Jan van Zanen, and Lucien Groenewegen, Fire Service director, have recorded a video. Their message is clear: ‘Smoke detectors save lives.’

For more information about the smoke detector regulations,, or where to hang them, visit www.rookmelders.nl. (in Dutch only)