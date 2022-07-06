The amended proposal for the covering of the A12 was positively received in the city council on Thursday 30 June. The roof will be placed at the height of the new residential Grotius towers on Maria Stuartplein and will be green.

The walls of the Utrechtsebaan are not technically strong enough to support the originally devised roof, so the municipality opted for a lighter construction. Now that the city council has approved this proposal, the design can be further developed. The municipality will make the design for the green layout of the public space together with residents and other stakeholders.

The roof over the A12 connects The Hague Central, the city centre and the Beatrixkwartier via a pedestrian route. The construction of the roof with public greenery is to provide for a pleasant living environment for the residents of the Grotius towers. Despite the fact that large trees can not be placed on the roof, it will still be designed as a nice, green outdoor space for the approximately 1,000 new residents.

The roof also ensures that residents have less noise nuisance from the A12.