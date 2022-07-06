From now on, PostNL will deliver parcels in The Hague city centre with small, emission-free LEFVs (light electric freight vehicles). This will improve the quality of life in the city centre: the vehicles are quiet, clean, narrow, manoeuvrable and cause little nuisance. The parcels are transported from the PostNL parcel sorting centre in Den Hoorn to the small LEFV city hub in Uitenhagestraat on the edge of the city centre. From there, parcels are delivered to consumers and businesses in the centre of The Hague.

Liesbeth van Tongeren, Alderman for Sustainability, Environment and Energy Transition of The Hague: “As the municipality of The Hague, we do a lot to ensure that parcels are delivered in a cleaner way. For example, there is an environmental zone that the most polluting trucks are not allowed to enter. With the national Green Deal, we are encouraging suppliers to bring goods only with their cleanest truck or van. I see more and more beautiful sustainable initiatives in the city. It is good to see that we are working together to ensure a clean and liveable city.”

Barry Nieuwland, PostNL driver: “I am pleased that we now deliver parcels with LEFVs in my city center in The Hague. With these narrow vehicles, cyclists can pass more easily and we can deliver in every alley. I like to drive them, because they manoeuvre easily in between and I get a lot of positive reactions. And because they are electric, they are cleaner and quieter. That is good for the environment and the climate and makes this form of delivery extra suitable for the city centre of The Hague.”