Between April 2021 and April 2022, the number of charging points for electric cars in The Hague increased by 31%. At the beginning of 2021, there were 3,886 charging points spread throughout The Hague and that that has risen to 5,104.

Nationally, the number of charging points for electric cars in the Netherlands has increased by 34%. growing from 75,241 to 100,477.

These statistics come from research undertaken by Techtiek.nl based on the most recent data from the National Agenda Charging Infrastructure.

According to the Techniek, the number of electric cars must increase significantly to achieve the climate target of 50% less emissions from cars compared to 1990. The number of charging points would also have to grow. ‘In addition to your charger at home, one charger is needed for every 10 to 15 electric vehicles. To achieve this climate target, approximately 6 million public charging points are needed in the Netherlands.’