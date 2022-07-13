Phase 2: from 25 July to 12 August

From the Rijswijkseweg, Van Leeuwenhoekstraat and Swammerdamstraat towards the Rijswijkseplein follow a diversion via the Neherkade, Leeghwaterplein and Waldorpstraat.

From the Rijswijkseplein follow the diversion in the opposite direction.

Phase 3: 15 and 16 August

From the Rijswijkseweg, Van Leeuwenhoekstraat and Swammerdamstraat towards the Rijswijkseplein follow a diversion via the Neherkade, Leeghwaterplein and Waldorpstraat.

The portion of the Rijswijkseweg between the Van Leeuwenhoekstaat and Bontekoestraat will be closed during this phase. From the Van Leeuwenhoekstraat follow a diversion via the Bontekoekade to get to the Rijswijkseweg.

Phase 4: 16 and 17 August

From the Rijswijkseweg, Van Leeuwenhoekstraat and Swammerdamstraat towards the Rijswijkseplein follow a diversion via the Neherkade, Leeghwaterplein and Waldorpstraat.

From the Rijswijkseplein follow the diversion in the opposite direction.

Source: Denhaag.nl/en