From Monday 18 July to Friday 2 September, the traffic control equipment at the intersection between the Rijswijkseweg and Waldorpstraat will be replaced.
The work will be carried out in 5 phases. The intersection will be closed to cars from 25 July to 17 August during phases 2 -4. Yellow detour signs will indicate the diversions.
However, Cyclists will be led along the work site. Pedestrians, buses and trams and will still be able to use the intersection
From the Rijswijkseweg, Van Leeuwenhoekstraat and Swammerdamstraat towards the Rijswijkseplein follow a diversion via the Neherkade, Leeghwaterplein and Waldorpstraat.
From the Rijswijkseplein follow the diversion in the opposite direction.
The portion of the Rijswijkseweg between the Van Leeuwenhoekstaat and Bontekoestraat will be closed during this phase. From the Van Leeuwenhoekstraat follow a diversion via the Bontekoekade to get to the Rijswijkseweg.
Source: Denhaag.nl/en