From Monday 18 July to Friday 2 September, the traffic control equipment at the intersection between the Rijswijkseweg and Waldorpstraat will be replaced.

The work will be carried out in 5 phases.  The intersection  will be closed  to cars  from 25 July to 17 August during phases 2 -4.  Yellow detour signs will indicate the diversions.

However,  Cyclists will be led along the work site.  Pedestrians,  buses and trams  and will still be able to use the intersection

 

Phase 2: from 25 July to 12 August
From the Rijswijkseweg, Van Leeuwenhoekstraat and Swammerdamstraat towards the Rijswijkseplein follow a diversion via the Neherkade, Leeghwaterplein and Waldorpstraat.

From the Rijswijkseplein  follow the diversion in the opposite direction.

Phase 3: 15 and 16 August
From the Rijswijkseweg, Van Leeuwenhoekstraat and Swammerdamstraat towards the Rijswijkseplein follow a diversion via the Neherkade, Leeghwaterplein and Waldorpstraat.

The portion of the Rijswijkseweg between the Van Leeuwenhoekstaat and Bontekoestraat will be closed during this phase. From the Van Leeuwenhoekstraat follow a diversion via the Bontekoekade to get to the Rijswijkseweg.

Phase 4: 16 and 17 August
From the Rijswijkseweg, Van Leeuwenhoekstraat and Swammerdamstraat towards the Rijswijkseplein  follow a diversion via the Neherkade, Leeghwaterplein and Waldorpstraat.

From the Rijswijkseplein follow the diversion in the opposite direction.

 

Source: Denhaag.nl/en

 

 

 