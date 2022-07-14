According to Omroepwest, Bronovo hospital will at least remain open until 2030, just like now from Monday to Friday. The proposal   to close  the hospital in  two years have been shelved now that the supervisory board has approved a new facilities plan.

 

In May,  Haaglanden Medisch Centrum (HMC)  had already announced that the hospital would  remain open after 2024. Recently, the HMC  devised an entirely new facilities plan for their  hospitals. Employees representatives, medical specialists, patients and nurses have apparently  agreed to the new plan.