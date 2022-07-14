According to Omroepwest, Bronovo hospital will at least remain open until 2030, just like now from Monday to Friday. The proposal to close the hospital in two years have been shelved now that the supervisory board has approved a new facilities plan.
In May, Haaglanden Medisch Centrum (HMC) had already announced that the hospital would remain open after 2024. Recently, the HMC devised an entirely new facilities plan for their hospitals. Employees representatives, medical specialists, patients and nurses have apparently agreed to the new plan.