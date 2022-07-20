Het hoogheemraadschap van Delfland, the authority responsible for water supply in The Hague, have asked residents to be as economical as possible with fresh water. There is a shortage of fresh water due to rapidly rising salinization in the area.

More and more salt water is entering the area from the sea. This is due to a low water levels in the rivers, meaning that the salty seawater is not being pushed back. In addition, it is dry and no significant rain is expected.

Because there is an impending freshwater shortage, the Water Board asks everyone to use as little tap water as possible. ‘For example, by only watering your garden when it is really necessary and by doing this especially in the evenings.’